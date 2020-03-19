How Deepak Chopra Is Using This Time For A Spiritual Reset

While we’re facing uncertainty and anxiety during this global pandemic, we can also use our time at home to reconnect with family and friends or jumpstart a new hobby. And according to Deepak Chopra, we can use this time at home to slow down and focus on our health: “This is an opportunity to maximize your well-being right now,” he tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Whether that means getting more sleep, managing your stress levels, doing more yoga, or just enjoying the slow pace of your otherwise hectic schedule, maximizing your well being might look completely different depending on your health goals—and your at-home quarantine itinerary will reflect that.

In terms of what Chopra’s doing to maximize his well being, he’s using this time for a “spiritual reset.” Just like any positive practice, spirituality requires energy to maintain—and even world-renowned pioneers like Chopra need a little reset sometimes. Here’s exactly how Chopra is practicing a “spiritual reset,” and how he’s planning on applying what he’s learned to his post-pandemic life.