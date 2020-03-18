3 Meditations From Gabby Bernstein To Help Regulate The Nervous System

As we face the uncertainty and fear of the global pandemic, it’s more important now than ever to stay grounded. Whether that means emotionally connecting with friends and family, carving the time for some mindful movement, or spending a few minutes to simply breathe, finding the coping mechanism that works best for you can help you remain calm and clear-headed during this sensitive time.

According to No. 1 New York Times bestselling author Gabrielle Bernstein, it’s imperative that we don’t become “stuck” in a frozen state of trauma.

“We need tools that are going to regulate the nervous system and stimulate the vagus nerve, so that we’re not in a chronic state of fight, flight, or freeze,” she tells me on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

One of those transformational tools, she says, is something that we already have inside of us: our breath. An avid supporter of the power of breathwork, Bernstein recognizes that our breath pattern has the ability to stimulate the vagus nerve and reduce our anxious thoughts.

Here are glimpses into three mini-meditations Bernstein guides me through as we discuss showing up for people in a time of crisis, how to exude positive energy, and how to use this time for spiritual growth.