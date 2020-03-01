mindbodygreen

Close banner
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Improve Immunity, From An Infectious Disease Specialist

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
3 Ways To Improve Immunity, From An Infectious Disease Specialist

Image by Jeff Way / Stocksy

March 1, 2020 — 0:15 AM

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, it might be easier to overlook the severity of the flu, but in reality, the two aren't that different. In fact, according to infectious disease specialist Sandra Kesh, M.D., there have been about 16,000 flu-related deaths in this season alone. 

That number is not meant to induce fear but rather to remind us just how important it is to keep our immune systems healthy. Kesh gave us her top three tips, which emphasize both the mind and the body, to help improve immunity naturally:

1. Reduce stress.

Stress can affect everything from brain health to body weight, and of course, immunity. Kesh said when her patients are otherwise doing everything right but continue to get sick, "It's almost always because of stress." 

This is because when cortisol levels aren't kept within their normal range, whether in early childhood or throughout aging, it can physically disrupt the body's healing properties.

"From slowing wound healing to diminishing the protective effects of vaccines to increasing your susceptibility to infection," Robin Berzin, M.D., once told us, "stress is the ultimate immune-modulator." 

Article continues below

2. Maintain a healthy lifestyle.

While this partially overlaps with stress reduction, Kesh said it also includes "getting enough sleep and eating well."

Allergist and immunologist Heather Moday, M.D., told mbg "Sleep is when your immune system repairs itself, the mitochondria clean themselves up, and the liver does most of its detoxification." Which is also why our bodies feel so run down when we’re sick. Getting a full seven to eight hours each night can help keep our bodies alert to any dangerous pathogens. 

Studies have proved that eating nutrient-rich diets, high in fruits, vegetables, and other anti-inflammatory foods, has a direct impact on our body's immune response and can help protect against diseases.

3. Practice balance when it comes to sanitizing

During flu season, it's not impractical to wipe down heavily trafficked surfaces, like doorknobs and airplane trays, but "overdoing the cleaning can be just as bad as underdoing it," Kesh said. "You have to strike that balance." 

It might seem scary, but some exposure to germs is good for our immune systems. "If you live in a sterile environment," Kesh said, "you will be more susceptible to infections when exposed."

So yes, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer when necessary, but unless you've touched something visibly dirty, you're about to eat a meal, or you've gone to the bathroom, you probably don't need to rush to the sink. "If you wash your hands 50 times a day, your skin will get dry and cracked," Kesh said, "which is a perfect portal of entry for infection." 

When it comes to flu season, though, there's only so much control we can have. Practicing regular infection control methods and taking care of your overall well-being (from the brain to the body) are currently the best, natural methods for boosting immunity.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

Study Found The Best Way To Look At Your Phone For Optimal Alignment

Sarah Regan
Study Found The Best Way To Look At Your Phone For Optimal Alignment
Integrative Health

4 Ways Your Environment Affects Your Microbiome, From An MD

Abby Moore
4 Ways Your Environment Affects Your Microbiome, From An MD
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Dr. Robin Berzin
The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
Motivation

Want To Make Healthier Food Choices? This Workout May Make It Easier

Sarah Regan
Want To Make Healthier Food Choices? This Workout May Make It Easier
Integrative Health

How Are The Coronavirus & Flu Symptoms Different? An Expert Explains

Abby Moore
How Are The Coronavirus & Flu Symptoms Different? An Expert Explains
Integrative Health

Scientists May Be Close To Curing Celiac Disease & Gluten Intolerance

Sarah Regan
Scientists May Be Close To Curing Celiac Disease & Gluten Intolerance
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: These Are The 3 Days To Highlight & Underline

The AstroTwins
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: These Are The 3 Days To Highlight & Underline
Change-Makers

Sophia Roe Spills The "Discomfort Tea" On Diversity & Trauma

Hannah Margaret Allen
Sophia Roe Spills The "Discomfort Tea" On Diversity & Trauma
Home

DIY A Soothing Weighted Blanket With This Easy Tutorial

Alexa Erickson
DIY A Soothing Weighted Blanket With This Easy Tutorial
Home

8 DIY Ways To Clean Your Home With Apple Cider Vinegar

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
8 DIY Ways To Clean Your Home With Apple Cider Vinegar
Recipes

Vegans Can Have Poached Eggs, Too — Try These Tofu Breakfast Bites

Jamie Schneider
Vegans Can Have Poached Eggs, Too — Try These Tofu Breakfast Bites
Integrative Health

This Diet May Reduce The Risk Of Stroke & Dementia

Abby Moore
This Diet May Reduce The Risk Of Stroke & Dementia
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/3-ways-to-boost-immunity-from-infectious-disease-specialist

Your article and new folder have been saved!