3 Ways To Improve Immunity, From An Infectious Disease Specialist

During flu season, it's not impractical to wipe down heavily trafficked surfaces, like doorknobs and airplane trays, but "overdoing the cleaning can be just as bad as underdoing it," Kesh said. "You have to strike that balance."

It might seem scary, but some exposure to germs is good for our immune systems. "If you live in a sterile environment," Kesh said, "you will be more susceptible to infections when exposed."

So yes, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer when necessary, but unless you've touched something visibly dirty, you're about to eat a meal, or you've gone to the bathroom, you probably don't need to rush to the sink. "If you wash your hands 50 times a day, your skin will get dry and cracked," Kesh said, "which is a perfect portal of entry for infection."

When it comes to flu season, though, there's only so much control we can have. Practicing regular infection control methods and taking care of your overall well-being (from the brain to the body) are currently the best, natural methods for boosting immunity.