How To Keep Your Hands Germ-Free, From An Infectious Disease Specialist

The basic rule of thumb is to rub your hands together with soap and water for at least 20, but preferably 30 seconds. And yes, singing “Happy Birthday To You” is still an appropriate measure.

Using an antiseptic soap isn’t necessary for routine hand hygiene: “Any good old soap or water will work just fine,” Glatt said. “What you shouldn’t use is antibacterial lotion.”

The big question on everyone's mind is what about hand sanitizer? According to Glatt, hand sanitizer works just as well if water and soap aren’t available, just remember the aforementioned 20 to 30 second rule still applied. If a set amount is dispensed after pressing a button or using an automated sensor, that’s typically enough. Otherwise, aim to use a quarter-sized dollop.

Your hand sanitizers and soaps can be scented or unscented, according to Glatt. The product doesn’t matter, he said, “it’s mainly about vigorous rubbing with the material or doing it for the right amount of time.”