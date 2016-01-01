Robin Berzin, M.D.

Robin Berzin, M.D.

Doctor & Founder Of Parsley Health

Robin Berzin, M.D., is a functional medicine physician and the founder of Parsley Health. She currently lives in New York, NY and her mission is to make functional medicine affordable and modern, so more people can access a holistic, root-cause approach to health.

A Summa Cum Laude graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Berzin went to medical school at Columbia University and later trained in internal medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital. She is also a certified yoga instructor and a meditation teacher, and has formally studied Ayurveda. Dr. Berzin writes for a number of leading wellness sites, and speaks regularly for organizations including the Clinton Foundation, Health 2.0, Summit and the Functional Forum, on how we can reinvent health care.

She's also a mindbodygreen courses instructor, teaching her Stress Solution program designed to help you tune down the stress in your life and tune up your energy and happiness.

Practices and Articles

Q&A

What is your wellness philosophy?

My wellness philosophy is that we are all living our own experience and what works for each of us is truly unique. Experimenting with what works for you at different points in your life is the fun part of wellness. There is so much to discover.

What brought you into wellness?

I fell in love with yoga when I was 22—for me it was a game-changing, eye-opening moment that shifted me from a relationship of antagonism with my body to one of love. It changed the way I ate, thought, and moved. I became fascinated with the mind-body connection, and went to medical school to dive even deeper into that. From there my desire to help heal as many people as possible was born. Now, medicine, nutrition science, and yoga make up the fabric of my work and my life.

What does You. We. All. mean to you?

You. We. All. is such a powerful call to action for our times. It's a manifesto for change that starts with one and reverberates to the masses. Just how Parsley Health started with me and now has helped thousands of people. We can all affect change on such a big level these days.

What's your favorite ritual?

My favorite ritual is cooking with my family. It's healthy, it's calm, it's nourishing, and it's creative. It's the opposite of looking at a screen. It's one of the most powerful practices we have.

Practices

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
$49.99

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Dr. Robin Berzin
Functional Nutrition Program
$1599 $1399

Functional Nutrition Program

With Kelly LeVeque

