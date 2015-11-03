What I Eat In A Typical Day: A Functional Medicine Doctor Tells All

On this particular night, I met my husband David at Le Philosophie for date night. I generally go for the protein and produce on a menu, like grilled or roasted fish or lean meat along with veggies and salads. Tonight we ordered oysters, seared salmon, and a pickled beet salad. If I don’t see something simple on the menu, I ask — it’s usually no problem to prepare a grilled or steamed fish.

Throughout the day, I’m saturating my body with tons of whole foods that keep me energized and fueled during my busy days. After a particularly hectic week mentally and physically, I lean on our Parsley 7 Day Cleanse which follows many of the principles I already incorporate but that sets some extra boundaries so that I can restore my energy.

Eating this way has cleared up my acne, increased my energy and focus, and improved my metabolism. I feel calmer, more focused and relaxed, and most importantly, ready to be present for all of our amazing Parsley members!

Photos provided by the author

