The Ultimate Stress Management Guide

With Dr. Robin Berzin
What you'll learn

By enrolling in this class, you'll gain imperative knowledge on:

  • Eating for less stress.
  • Exercising to feel your best, mentally and physically.
  • Lifestyle tips and tricks to decrease anxiety.
  • How to perform stress-relieving breath exercises, anytime, anywhere.
"Parsley Health is an amazing intersection of technology and healthcare. Having access to all of my medical labs, tests and notes in one place makes managing my own health so much easier than ever before. Add to it that Parsley Health makes functional medicine approachable and affordable, and Dr. Berzin and her team are dedicated and skilled at treating chronic illness and coaching sustainable wellness, makes it one of the best things you can do for your own health."

— Seamus Mullen, Chef, Restaurateur & Author

"Robin is a healer and a guide to a practical way to feel better and to look better. Her holistic approach is the anti-fad; it's thorough and easy to follow—the results are truly awesome."

— Soraya Darabi, Co-Founder of Zady

"Since Dr. Berzin has started Parsley Health, I find myself at lunches or dinner with friends gushing my positive experience with her new practice. It truly is something different, both in the thoroughness she takes with each patient and the way she works to prevent illness and disease through diet and wellness instead of treat it once a patient is already sick. Her initial visit almost felt like a therapy session for my body and brain."

— Kate Treitman, Associate Director of Admissions at Avenues: The Ward School

How It Works

LECTURES

You'll have unlimited access to hours of video content, all from the comfort of your own home. Lifetime access to the program allows you to establish an expert level of understanding, at your own pace.

PRACTICE

You'll take what you've learned in the lectures and put it into practice. With effective tactics and recommendations from your instructor, you'll deepen your knowledge, lead a healthier lifestyle, and feel like a better version of yourself.

DISCUSSIONS

Interactive discussion boards allow you to discuss what's on your mind with instructors and fellow students. Get your questions answered, while joining a community of other wellness enthusiasts.

The Ultimate Stress Management Guide
A Doctor's Advice For Creating Lasting Calm
Find your happiest, healthiest self.

Our classes are designed to give you a simple and effective educational experience so you can focus on "you". Whether you're at home or on the go, you'll have access to world-class experts and a thriving community of wellness enthusiasts - all here to help you along the way.

Classes FAQS

Is the class delivered as a DVD or do I need to download it?

All you need is WiFi or a direct internet connection - no downloads or DVDs required! All classes stream directly to the device of your choosing.

When does the class begin?

Whenever you're ready! There's no set start (or end) date here.

Is there a specific schedule I need to follow?

Learn at your own pace. Some classes have a suggested timeline, but you are free to adjust to fit your own schedule.

What happens when I complete the class? Can I watch it again?

Yes! Watch as much as you'd like, and for as long as you'd like. Once you've completed the class, it's yours to keep!

What if the class is too difficult or it doesn't meet my needs?

No problem - let us know and we will work with you personally to find another class that suits you better.

What if I don't like the class?

We really hope you love it! Unfortunately, we’re not able to offer refunds for the programs. If you’re on the fence, we strongly recommend that you watch the preview videos to get a sense of what the class is like before you buy.

Didn't find the answer you're looking for?

Email us at support@mindbodygreen.com. We're happy to answer all of your questions.

Try This Class For Free

Enter your email and get FREE access to preview this class.

