How To Biohack Your Hormones For A Better Mood & Sex Drive

Your hormones influence just about everything in your body, from sleep and stress to libido and hunger. On the flip side, they're also affected by many things. Diet, exercise, environmental toxins, medications—and so much more!—can all affect your hormones.

Signs that your hormones are out of balance include mood swings, low libido, PMS, irregular periods, weight gain, acne, menstrual headaches, or vaginal dryness. When a member in my practice, Parsley Health, comes in with any of these symptoms, checking hormones is one of the first things we do.

When it comes to sex drive, specifically, hormonal changes are not the only factor. Many things affect libido—from energy and inflammation to mood, body perception, and relationship status.

That said, hormones do play a role in sex drive, specifically levels of testosterone, estrogen, cortisol, insulin, DHEA-S, TSH (thyroid-stimulating hormone), and less commonly prolactin, pregnenolone, FSH, and LH. We test for all of these in blood and sometimes in urine as well in my practice.