28 Days Or 40? Here's How Long Your Cycle Is Really Supposed To Be

If every woman's menstrual cycle is a different length and intensity, how do you know what's normal when it comes to period symptoms? Again, this is really more about what's normal for you, but there are a few symptoms to monitor closely. For starters, cramps and mood swings aren’t a rite of passage for women’s health, they are warning signs that there is some hormonal imbalance at play. You don’t have to stay curled up in bed with a heating pad counting down the hours and days until the pain subsides and the brain fog lifts. Painful periods are something to watch out for. If the pain impairs your ability to go to work and be social, you should consult with your physician.

Passing blood clots during menstruation can be normal, but it does depend on the amount and frequency for each woman. If the clotting is becoming extreme, it's worth checking with your physician about ruling out anemia and even dysmenorrhea. Mood swings can be hard for you and for those around you, but they don’t have to be the norm. During the luteal phase, when progesterone rises and estrogen dips, mood swings are more common, but if they are severe, see your doctor.

A healthy cycle length is all about knowing what's normal for you and paying attention if or when signs and symptoms change. So listen closely to what your body is asking for; embrace regular stress management techniques; consume high-quality whole foods; and ensure adequate sleep to increase your chances of achieving optimal hormonal balance.

