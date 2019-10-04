The stereotypical period strife of yesteryear (think: cramps, mood swings, chocolate cravings, and weeping into a bowl of ice cream) is seriously played-out. It’s a totally unnecessary and now outdated cliché that perpetuates the myth that your hormones are a liability. Guess what? They’re not. In fact, they’re an asset.

But that’s only if you know how to feed and care for them so you can outsmart symptoms, avoid endocrine issues, and capitalize on your body’s brilliant chemistry so you can look, feel, and be your best! It just takes some practice and a system I named "cycle-syncing." That means eating and living in a way that complements your natural hormonal fluctuations so that you’re supporting your body to do what it’s meant to do when it’s meant to do it. So many of us have lost touch with our natural cues due to our modern lifestyles, and it can take some time to reacquaint ourselves with our body’s wants and needs.

While you shouldn’t ever feel weepy, exhausted, and hangry, you should be aware of the particular self-care strategies that are important to bring in during your period week. You shouldn’t feel crummy (if you do, may be a sign you’re experiencing hormonal imbalance), but you should experience subtle shifts in energy and focus that will dictate the best activities for you to do during this time. That’s because this is the time of the month when all your hormone levels quickly decline to their lowest concentrations. What does that mean for your diet, exercise, and romantic life? Here’s what to expect and how to truly care for yourself the week of your period: