10 Signs Your Hormone Levels Aren't Where They Should Be

Sometimes our bodies send undeniable signals that are too obvious to ignore. Coughing and sneezing with a fever? You're probably sick with a cold or flu. Red, itchy eyes after playing with a friend's dog? You might just be allergic to Fido's fur. But in other cases, the signals our bodies send are much more subtle, and if you don't know what you're looking for, you just might miss the very clear message that something needs attention, stat.

In all my years of personal and professional experience around female endocrine health, I've found that very few women know how to spot the signs of hormonal imbalance. After all, we're often taught that pain and suffering are just a normal part of the female experience. Why would we think to question killer cramps or massive mood swings? Because those things are, in fact, not normal, inevitable aspects of womanhood. They're just a few clear signs from your body alerting you to a hormonal imbalance.

The good news is, you can address many hormonal issues with the proper food and lifestyle tools and techniques. I built my career around hormonal health so no woman would have to guess why she's having a particular hormonal symptom ever again. Here's what to be on the lookout for, and how to fix it: