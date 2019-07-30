8 Doctor-Approved Adaptogenic Herbs For Less PMS & Better Periods

So many of my patients struggle with breast tenderness, mood swings, bloating, headaches, anxiety, insomnia, fatigue, and acne that dial up their already unpleasant periods.

And you're not alone if these unpleasant—OK, freaking miserable—symptoms pop up before your menstrual cycle. About 75% of women experience them, and for about 20% of them, those symptoms are so severe that they resort to medications.

Oftentimes, hormonal imbalances ramp up these symptoms, including dominant estrogen levels, which crowd out progesterone and other hormones. In addition to killer PMS and periods, these hormonal imbalances can—over time—lead to hair loss, weight gain, difficult perimenopausal symptoms, mood disorders, the inability to get pregnant, and so much more.

Many of my patients also struggle with sugar cravings before their periods. Others rely on coffee to compensate for bad sleep. Or they take the edge off a bad day with a few glasses of red wine. Combine these with chronic stress, environmental toxins, and vegging out on reruns instead of exercising, and you've got a surefire formula to knock hormones out of balance and amplify PMS symptoms.

So, how do you even start to get your symptoms under control? In my clinic, I use labs and my patients' personal health history to understand what's causing those symptoms. But while we wait for labs to come back (which will allow us to take a more tailored approach), we employ a few different strategies to bring the body into balance and offer PMS relief—including one of my favorites: adaptogens.