Many of my patients struggle with sugar cravings during their periods. As in, "OMG, that chocolate cake screamed my name and I devoured two pieces the day I got my period." Research shows what I see repeatedly: Sleep problems, digestive issues, and yes, food cravings can all be not-so-nice accomplices during your period.

As if these aren't bad enough, you might also have erratic periods. I'm talking about massive unpleasantries like missing periods, irregular periods, light periods, heavy periods, and more that can sabotage your already not-so-fabulous mood.

In my book Beyond the Pill, I discuss loads of strategies to deal with your painful periods and other period irregularities, like the lab tests, nutrients, and the exact lifestyle modifications you need to alleviate these problems. And one of the best ways to get annoying period symptoms under control? Change what's at the end of your fork.

Here, I'm going to touch upon how you can counter these period problems with some key nutrient-dense foods.