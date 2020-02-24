 Skip to content

8 Steps To Heal The Symptoms Of Adrenal Fatigue Naturally
Robin Berzin, M.D.
Robin Berzin, M.D. is a functional medicine physician and founder of Parsley Health. She received her master's from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons, and was later trained in Internal Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital.
February 24, 2020

"Adrenal fatigue" describes a disruption of the adrenal glands' ability to make cortisol (a stress hormone) in the right amounts at the right times. Chronic stress, an unhealthy diet, and general inflammation are all thought to contribute to it. Though adrenal fatigue is not recognized as a legitimate condition by the traditional medical community, I've seen the effects of unsteady cortisol levels play out time and time again with my patients. Here are the signs you might be dealing with them too.

The 3 stages of cortisol imbalance.

Stage 1: Wired and tired

This stage is characterized by high cortisol levels, especially at night, leading to insomnia, insulin resistance, and abdominal weight gain. People often feel energized but in an edgy "wired" way.

Stage 2: Stressed and tired

In this stage, many people wake up early in the morning (often around 3 a.m.) and are unable to fall back asleep. Later in the day, some stressor kicks in, and they feel more awake. Their cortisol peaks early, flattens out, but often has midday or early evening rise.

Stage 3: Burnout

This stage is characterized by exhaustion regardless of hours slept, a flat cortisol curve, and in some cases low DHEA and thyroid hormone levels.

How to get back on track.

Here are a few healthy strategies I recommend to anyone who is looking to get their hormone levels in check and restore their energy:

1. Follow the adrenal diet.

The adrenal diet I recommend contains lots of brightly colored vegetables, lean clean protein, and whole grain gluten-free carbs. A strict no-carb diet can stress the body even more, worsening adrenal burnout. So skip the cookies and cakes, but reach for the quinoa, lentils, and buckwheat.

2. Go to bed early.

Getting to bed before 11 p.m. is a must if your hormones are off. I've seen that many people get a second cortisol surge after 11 p.m., which further disrupts sleep patterns.

3. Flood the adrenals with B vitamins.

B vitamins are great food for the adrenals.* B12 and folate also support energy production.*

4. Opt for supplements that cool inflammation.

Omega-3 fatty acids, curcumin, and vitamin C are three that have anti-inflammatory properties.*

5. Replace important nutrients.

Vitamin D, selenium, magnesium, and zinc are all important for proper thyroid function and adrenal function.*

6. Focus on hydration.

This is just a good tip for anyone: Be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day, adding a squeeze of fresh lemon juice or Himalayan sea salt to up the hydrating benefits.

7. Build rest into your day.

When you're dealing with exhaustion, sometimes a high-intensity cardio session can just burn you out more. Instead, consider low-impact, hormone-friendly workouts such as Iyengar yoga and Pilates. I would also recommend taking two 20-minute rest breaks a day. They don't necessarily need to be naps, but timeouts alone to breathe and restore.

8. Change your perspective.

What you perceive as "success" could be driving you into chronic stress territory. Question the idea that being constantly stressed is a badge of honor, and start to find value in a balanced life instead.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
