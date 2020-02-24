"Adrenal fatigue" describes a disruption of the adrenal glands' ability to make cortisol (a stress hormone) in the right amounts at the right times. Chronic stress, an unhealthy diet, and general inflammation are all thought to contribute to it. Though adrenal fatigue is not recognized as a legitimate condition by the traditional medical community, I've seen the effects of unsteady cortisol levels play out time and time again with my patients. Here are the signs you might be dealing with them too.