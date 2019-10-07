Is Your Workout Messing With Your Hormones?

Now that you've gotten the bad news, here's the good news: Some forms of exercise are extraordinarily good for your hormones. "Balance is key," says Dr. Taz. "Alternating yoga or Pilates with swimming, cardio, and weights can protect the adrenals and balance hormones. Also, don't forget to rest: Gentle movement and stretching are as important in an exercise routine as burning calories. I can't recommend gentle movements like tai chi and qigong enough."

Fern Olivia also recommends gentler forms of exercise to keep your hormones in check. "I'd go for light movement like yin yoga, kundalini yoga, tai chi, qigong, hiking, light yoga, and thyroid yoga," she says.

And if you need a quick fix, Dr. Teitelbaum suggests getting back to basics. "Increase your salt and water intake," he says. "It's great for adrenal support."

