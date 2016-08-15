The Tips I Give All My Patients To Lower Inflammation, Balance Hormones & Restore Gut Health

Inflammation is my specialty. But more and more, I'm convinced that hormones, inflammation, and gut health are like a trifecta. When you have one imbalance, it creates an overall imbalance. And when you fix one, the other one improves. I call it the "Wellness Trifecta."

How do you know if you're suffering from imbalances in any of these areas?

Inflammation: Acute Inflammation is a normal mechanism our body uses to heal wounds. But chronic low-level inflammation isn't good — it's associated with many problems, including fatigue, weight gain, brain fog, acne, allergies, and autoimmune disease.

Hormones: With a hormone imbalance, you may experience the above symptoms, as well as heightened PMS and dryness.

Gut: If you gut is unbalanced, you may also have bloating, constipation, or acid reflux.

If any of these symptoms sounds familiar, I recommend following these key wellness tips below. As a health care practitioner who struggled with all three issues myself, I know making these simple changes can lead to big benefits: