What Is Cortisol & What Causes High Levels Of This Stress Hormone

Cortisol levels spike because of chronic stress. But high levels can also be caused by disorders of the pituitary gland, a pea-size organ in your brain that's responsible for making hormones.

When it comes to stress hormones, the most common pituitary gland disorder is Cushing's syndrome, where the body makes too much cortisol. Cushing's usually strikes in people who are taking high doses of steroids like glucocorticoids for asthma, arthritis, and lupus. Symptoms of too-high cortisol from Cushing's or other conditions can include weight gain (but thin arms and legs), a round face, fat around the base of the neck, a round or fatty hump between the shoulders, bruising easily, new stretch marks, and muscle weakness.

The problem most often occurs in your 30s or 40s, and women are three times as likely to get it as men, according to the National Institutes of Health. Still, Cushing's is pretty rare, affecting just 40 to 70 people out of every million.

On the other hand? It's also possible for your body to produce too little cortisol—which is also a bad thing. The culprit is often Addison's disease, in which the adrenal glands are damaged and can't make enough of certain steroid hormones.