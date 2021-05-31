Inflammation has developed a pretty bad reputation in the health and nutrition world. Because it's often deemed problematic, many people are surprised to discover that the body's inflammatory response is actually set up to heal, not harm—to an extent, that is.

Think of a swollen sprained ankle, a stinging cut finger, or a throbbing head cold. Inflammation makes its presence unmistakably known. This form of inflammation, called acute inflammation, is a beneficial and necessary part of our immune system.

When the body doesn’t heal, but continues to produce inflammatory compounds, that's when things become tricky. This type of inflammation is called chronic inflammation, and it can lead to low energy levels, disease, and premature aging.

While it's important to speak to your doctor before making any major dietary or lifestyle changes, there are a few simple, and natural ways to manage inflammation daily.