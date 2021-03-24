mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
The Nutrient-Dense Food This RD Always Adds To Her Grocery Cart

The Nutrient-Dense Food This RD Always Adds To Her Grocery Cart

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
The Nutrient-Dense Food This RD Always Adds To Her Grocery Cart

Image by Jelena Jojic Tomic / Stocksy

March 24, 2021 — 21:48 PM

As a registered dietitian and nutritionist, Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN, knows a little something about shopping for healthful foods. She also, like the rest of us, has had to adapt to the stress-inducing thought of shopping during a pandemic.

To avoid grazing shoulders with strangers in a crowded supermarket, Feller’s shopping habits have adapted. "These days it’s ordering online,” she tells mbg—but what she adds to her virtual cart remains the same. 

The food she never leaves the grocery store without. 

“I always have an assortment of leafy greens, including sweet and bitter greens,” Feller says.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Launch or expand your own business as a Functional Nutrition Coach
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Her fruit and vegetable choices will vary depending on the season, and her protein sources change based on the recipes she plans to make. Regardless of it all, Feller wouldn’t dream of leaving the store without an assortment of greens. 

Many people are partial to neutral greens, like spinach, kale, or green leaf lettuce, but bitter foods may actually be better for the immune system. “I can tolerate and really enjoy bitter greens, like dandelion and beet greens, so I cook them often,” Feller says.

Along with the two she mentioned, bitter greens include carrot greens, collard greens, endive, watercress, arugula, and radicchio, to name a few. Just pair these foods with something sweet, like dried or fresh fruit, or massage them in oil before sautéing to cut the bitter flavor. "I love them wilted with onion and garlic," Feller says.

Advertisement

How to use them.

Leafy greens can be used for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Here's a few of our favorite ways to use them, from classic salads to decadent pastas.

Breakfast

Advertisement

Lunch

Dinner

Advertisement

Bottom Line.

Grocery shopping may look different today, whether you order online or go safely in person. Maintaining consistency in your purchases may provide a sense of normalcy, or at the very least take some stress out of the decision-making process. If you're not sure where to start, take a tip from Feller and browse the greens aisle.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Surprising Plant-Based Food May Bolster Muscle Strength, Study Finds

Eliza Sullivan
This Surprising Plant-Based Food May Bolster Muscle Strength, Study Finds
Food Trends

Is Texture The New Taste? Experts Explain Why Mouthfeel Matters Now

Jamie Schneider
Is Texture The New Taste? Experts Explain Why Mouthfeel Matters Now
Integrative Health

The 6 Foods You Should Never Eat Before Bed, According To A Dietitian

Sarah Regan
The 6 Foods You Should Never Eat Before Bed, According To A Dietitian
Recipes

The Nutrient-Dense Lunch This Functional MD Makes In 5 Minutes

Abby Moore
The Nutrient-Dense Lunch This Functional MD Makes In 5 Minutes
Parenting

Why This One Mindfulness Expert Wants You To Stop Labeling Your Kids

Alexandra Engler
Why This One Mindfulness Expert Wants You To Stop Labeling Your Kids
Beauty

The Foolproof Step Before Concealer That Makes Discoloration Vanish

Jamie Schneider
The Foolproof Step Before Concealer That Makes Discoloration Vanish
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Nature

This Popular "Natural" Fabric Can Harm The Environment: How To Buy Better

Emma Loewe
This Popular "Natural" Fabric Can Harm The Environment: How To Buy Better
Sex

Are You Not A Very Sexual Person? You Might Resonate With This Term

Stephanie Barnes
Are You Not A Very Sexual Person? You Might Resonate With This Term
Beauty

How To Build A Skin Care Routine For Men: 4-Step Routines For Morning & Night

Jamie Schneider
How To Build A Skin Care Routine For Men: 4-Step Routines For Morning & Night
Recipes

This Easy, Dreamy Mushroom Dish Is An Ideal Mediterranean Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
This Easy, Dreamy Mushroom Dish Is An Ideal Mediterranean Dinner
Climate Change

Why This Marine Scientist Wants Us To See The Ocean As Human

Gabrielle Lout, MA
Why This Marine Scientist Wants Us To See The Ocean As Human
Mental Health

A Neuroscientist's 3 Nonnegotiables To Melt Away Stubborn Anxiety

Jason Wachob
A Neuroscientist's 3 Nonnegotiables To Melt Away Stubborn Anxiety
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/rd-favorite-foods-leafy-bitter-greens

Your article and new folder have been saved!