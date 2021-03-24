Her fruit and vegetable choices will vary depending on the season, and her protein sources change based on the recipes she plans to make. Regardless of it all, Feller wouldn’t dream of leaving the store without an assortment of greens.

Many people are partial to neutral greens, like spinach, kale, or green leaf lettuce, but bitter foods may actually be better for the immune system. “I can tolerate and really enjoy bitter greens, like dandelion and beet greens, so I cook them often,” Feller says.

Along with the two she mentioned, bitter greens include carrot greens, collard greens, endive, watercress, arugula, and radicchio, to name a few. Just pair these foods with something sweet, like dried or fresh fruit, or massage them in oil before sautéing to cut the bitter flavor. "I love them wilted with onion and garlic," Feller says.