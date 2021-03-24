The Nutrient-Dense Lunch This Functional MD Makes In 5 Minutes

Dinner is often a time for experimenting in the kitchen, slow-cooked meals, and gathering around the table. As nice as it would be to apply the same mindset to lunch, let's get real, that's simply not feasible most days.

That said, just because lunch has to be thrown together more quickly doesn’t mean it can’t be as nutritious, filling, or enjoyable. When he only has five minutes to spare, functional medicine doctor and mbg Collective member Mark Hyman, M.D., makes what he calls a fat salad.

In case you’re curious, here’s how his favorite five minute lunch got its name: “it’s full of powerful plant based compounds that help you stay healthy, and fats that help you stay full and speed up your metabolism,” Hyman writes on his Instagram post.