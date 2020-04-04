It’s nearing the end of another long week, which means it’s nearly time to hunker down with a good book and some comfort food. Think tomato soup, a bowl of chili, and practically any and all pasta. But what do all of these cozy dishes have in common? Canned tomatoes, of course.

We consulted lifelong fan of canned tomatoes Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, who shared why she loves them so much, and a few ways to enjoy the canned fruit.