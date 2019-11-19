mindbodygreen

This Tomato Soup Recipe Has Only 3 Main Ingredients But Tons Of Flavor

Jamie Schneider
Image by Carina Skrobecki Photography / Stocksy

November 19, 2019

This three-ingredient tomato soup from Sarah Adler's Simply Real Eating is the definition of the simple pleasures in life. "Feel free to add your own additions as you have time," Adler writes. "Such as some extra garlic to the roasting process; some basil into the purée; or pulled chicken, organic sausage, or spinach to serve."

The three magic ingredients include tomatoes, leeks, and chicken stock. Plus the spices and olive oil for roasting, that's all you need for a warming and flavorful fall soup. It's so easy to make, you'll want to have it on hand all season long.

3-Ingredient Tomato Soup

Makes 2 to 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 8 Roma tomatoes, seeded and sliced
  • 2 cups cherry tomatoes
  • 2 leeks, sliced
  • Olive oil
  • Sea salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 2 cups organic chicken stock 

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. 
  2. Place the Roma and cherry tomatoes and leeks on the prepared pan and toss with olive oil, then sprinkle with sea salt and pepper. Roast for 30 to 35 minutes, then remove from the oven and let cool slightly. 
  3. About 10 minutes before the tomatoes finish cooking, heat the chicken stock in a small saucepan over medium heat.
  4. Place the vegetables and stock in a blender and puree, adjusting the seasonings as needed. Serve warm.

Excerpted from Simply Real Eating. Text copyright 2020 by Sarah Adler. Reproduced by permission of The Countryman Press. All rights reserved.

