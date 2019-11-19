This Tomato Soup Recipe Has Only 3 Main Ingredients But Tons Of Flavor

This three-ingredient tomato soup from Sarah Adler's Simply Real Eating is the definition of the simple pleasures in life. "Feel free to add your own additions as you have time," Adler writes. "Such as some extra garlic to the roasting process; some basil into the purée; or pulled chicken, organic sausage, or spinach to serve."

The three magic ingredients include tomatoes, leeks, and chicken stock. Plus the spices and olive oil for roasting, that's all you need for a warming and flavorful fall soup. It's so easy to make, you'll want to have it on hand all season long.