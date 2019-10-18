This Black Bean Chili Is A One-Pot Wonder With A Surprising Ingredient

In this hearty chili, the essence of orange—both juice and zest—brightens the deep, savory taste of the black beans and tomatoes, which are simmered with an earthy, smoky blend of spices including cumin, ancho chili powder, and a kick of cayenne.

Ancho chili powder is made from smoked poblano peppers—it has a mild heat level and subtle sweetness and adds a uniquely aromatic and robust flavor dimension. You can substitute regular chili powder for this recipe if need be—just add the cayenne judiciously, depending on how hot your chili powder is.

This chili is packed with nutrients, including fiber, folate, iron, potassium, protein, vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin K. How's that for a one-pot meal?