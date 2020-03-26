Roasted red peppers are sold in many varieties: in water, in oil, seasoned, or unseasoned. Just be sure to check the sodium levels when purchasing seasoned peppers, otherwise, Knudsen advised, “go for the option in water and season them yourself.”

Once you’ve picked the right version for you, there are many ways you can add them to your diet. “Roasted red peppers are a great addition to marinara sauces or folded into scrambled eggs,” Knudsen said. For something a bit more indulgent, she likes adding them to quesadillas, in addition to black beans and taco seasoning.

For a classic WFH lunch, Cannon said they give great texture and flavor to salads. “They can be quite slippery, so be careful when cutting them,” she said. “They would also be great in a veggie hummus wrap,” Knudsen added.

Not having to commute to work has likely added some extra time to your morning. Meaning, more time to make a slow-cooked breakfast (goodbye for now, oatmeal). If that’s the case, try this tomato shakshuka with roasted red peppers—good for breakfast or breakfast for dinner.