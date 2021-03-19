The past year has dealt an unexpected share of challenges and stress, to say the least. Amidst this backdrop, it’s often the little, positive actions that can make a big impact on our mental and physical health. mbg collective member Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC is a registered dietitian and health coach who specializes in the “little things.”

Author of The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety, Cording focuses on attainable nutrition and lifestyle strategies to improve energy, mood, and stress response. Her background in clinical nutrition (orthopedic, neurology, and oncology), corporate wellness, and private practice brings diverse expertise to the world of nutrition.