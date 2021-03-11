Exactly a year ago, I'd been working at mindbodygreen for just over one week when we were asked to work remotely and shelter-in-place. As the new health editor, I was acutely aware of growing concerns over this ominous virus—but like most people, I had absolutely no idea just how much COVID-19 would impact our world.

Whatever situation you personally faced—whether you isolated at home, worked an essential job, or helped on the frontlines in hospitals—there's no denying the last 12 months have been a challenge. While physical health has become more top-of-mind than ever, it's also important to acknowledge how much this experience has taken a toll on our collective mental health—amid a historical time riddled with overwhelming stress, uncertainty, loss, grief, and many more undefinable emotions.

As psychiatrist Anna Yusim, M.D. puts it, the year has impacted us on so many levels: physically, psychologically, emotionally, and spiritually: "And yet we knew we had to go on and figure out how to make sense of the madness, stay calm over all the pressure, do our best to manage the uncertainty, and keep ourselves and those we love and care for healthy in all of these domains."

Now, on the anniversary of when pandemic reality set in for most of us, the mbg staff is reflecting on what to make of this unprecedented year. To help offer some clarity and illumination on this complex topic, we reached out to some of our favorite and most trusted mental health experts to share their own takeaways, along with advice for where to grow from here.