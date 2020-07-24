How To Support Your Immune System For A Second Wave Of COVID-19

During fall and winter months, people will naturally spend more time indoors. “From information gathered so far, there is a concern that being inside in enclosed spaces could potentially increase risk of transmission,” Harry says.

Additionally, seasonal transitions change the body’s physiology, making it more vulnerable. The change in weather patterns, potential new routines (back-to-school or back-to-office environments), and other factors can put stress on the body and weaken the immune system, Elder explains.

“During such transitions...we may be more likely to experience a cold, an allergy attack, or a flare of some other chronic, recurrent health challenge,” he says.

The increase in flu and other respiratory illnesses during these seasons often increases hospital admissions. “Add COVID-19 to the mix and we might just find ourselves in the middle of a really challenging fall,” Harry says.