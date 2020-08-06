“Loneliness and isolation can worsen physical pain, depression, and immunity,” says Nina Vasan, M.D., MBA, psychiatrist and Clinical Assistant Professor at Stanford University. “It increases the risk of diseases, like infections, heart disease, high blood pressure, and dementia.”

Social connection, on the other hand, has been linked to longevity. For instance, when studying the Blue Zones—the five regions of the world where people live the longest—researcher Dan Buettner found tight-knit, uplifting friendships to be a major factor in health and longevity.

“Having social connections is linked to better physical and mental health as well as longevity,” Vasan says. “On the flip side, when people are isolated, their need for belonging is not met, and this has negative consequences on health.”