Psychologist & Certified Yoga Teacher

Gail Parker, Ph.D., C-IATY, is a psychologist, a certified yoga teacher and a lifelong practitioner of yoga. She became the president of the Black Yoga Teachers Alliance (BYTA) Board of Directors in 2020. She is well known for her pioneering efforts to blend psychology, yoga, and meditation as effective self-care strategies that can enhance emotional balance, and contribute to the overall health and well-being of practitioners. She has been a featured psychology expert on nationally and internationally syndicated talk shows including numerous appearances on the Oprah Show.

Her book, Restorative Yoga for Ethnic and Raced-Based Stress and Trauma offers self-care strategies for stress reduction and trauma recovery from race-based traumatic stress. The book invites everyone, not just those directly impacted, to explore the intersection of yoga, race and ethnicity, and to consider the psychological impact of race-based stress on all of us regardless of race or ethnicity.