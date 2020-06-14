How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try

Restorative Yoga is a self-care practice that supports stress reduction and can aid in recovery from trauma. It is well established that trauma and stress are not just mental constructs, but actually exist in the body.

The body has an awareness that is deeply visceral, different from cognitive awareness. Restorative Yoga supports embodied awareness, which is awareness that reaches deep into the nervous system, where contracted states caused by stress and trauma can release. This is where profound and lasting change takes place.

The poses being suggested support embodied awareness and enhance an overall sense of well-being. Ease is emphasized in this practice to evoke the relaxation response, which aids in rest, repair, recovery, and resilience. The postures, done with the support of props, and held for extended periods of time, counteract fatigue, energize, relax overall muscle tension, restore homeostasis, and support emotional balance.

In this practice, first you find the form of the pose and then you make any adjustments that are necessary to make yourself as comfortable as possible.

The suggested poses are illustrated to give you a visual example of the form, accompanied by a description of how to get into the posture. Once you have found the form of the pose, make whatever adjustments you need to make so the pose is as comfortable as possible. The props are used to support you so that you do not have to stretch or use any muscle energy.

Covering yourself with a blanket for warmth is important as your body temperature will likely drop as you come into deep states of relaxation. You may find that you need to use more than the minimum number of props suggested, or you may need fewer than the suggested number to be comfortable.

This is your practice. Remember, in this practice you want to experience ease. Your body will tell you what is optimal. You do not have to put up with any discomfort whatsoever. Let common sense guide you in your selection of poses. Some may be more comfortable and more beneficial than others.