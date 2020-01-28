5 Ways Getting Upside Down Every Day Benefits Your Mental & Physical Health

Let's be honest: Green juices and ginger shots are great, but it's also really amazing to know our own bodies are capable of fixing themselves. When it comes to improving the mind, so much discipline comes with inversions. I am personally just starting to feel comfortable jumping into my forearm stand, but when I mean jumping I mean my mind is working.

I know what I am about to do, I know that my core must be engaged, my thorax is working, my arms and legs need to be fully engaged, my gaze has to be right—there's a lot going through my mind. I am fully thinking about what I'm doing with my body—it does not come naturally!

New to inversions? Don't be intimidated! Know that an inversion does not mean you need to do a crazy handstand—it can really be a simple downward-facing dog. I promise you, you will feel the benefits. Look at beginner inversions, start there, move toward a goal you feel you want, and make that your inversion of the day. It's so important to love what you are doing, so once you feel comfortable with yourself upside down, explore the variety of asanas.