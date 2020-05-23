There are several specific injuries that may lead to hip pain (hip strain, stress fractures, tendonitis, etc.), and it can be difficult to identify which one you're suffering from. In order to do so, Cass recommends reaching out to a medical professional—especially if the pain is interfering with daily activities.

If you find it difficult to reach down and pick up your young kids, a basket of laundry, or sleep well, you should probably seek help from a primary care doctor, Cass says. If your pain is minor, however, there are a few ways you could try treating it at home.

For starters, it’s important to rest and limit the amount of pressure on your injured hip. If your hips feel tight, but not injured, you may benefit from yoga practices or hip opening stretches.

Stretching, strengthening, and building a routine is important for runners, Cass says. “Dynamic stretching is what we recommend before running. That’s where you’re moving your muscles. It helps promote blood flow and a little bit more elasticity and flexibility to the muscles," she says. Dynamic stretches may include a walking hamstring stretch or a walking lunge.

After running, Cass recommends static stretching. "That's where you’re holding a stretch for a long time—it’s usually what you picture when you think of stretching.”

Working with a personal trainer or physical therapist can also help you figure out the best way to manage your hip pain.