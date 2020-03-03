Have Hip Issues? Here's The Beginner Yoga Pose This Trainer Swears By

Anyone who's practiced yoga for a time understands the great irony of "beginner" poses. Yes, they're simple—but just because they're simple doesn't mean they aren't effective. Which is why when we asked personal trainer and yoga instructor Todd McCullough, aka TMAC, for his go-to yoga pose, we were surprised that his answer was one of the foundational yoga poses.

For low-back and hip pain, McCullough is bullish on warrior 1, or Virabhadrasana I. In fact, the mbg class instructor and collective member says he does this pose nearly every day.

While he admits it may come as a surprise, McCullough insists it's perfect for targeting those areas while also working your whole body: "I know, right? It's not too exciting," he says. "But I have a lot of low-back and hip issues, and there's not a pose out there I can recommend more for you to really get into the hips than holding warrior 1 for about 45 seconds to a minute. I do this pose almost every day."

And he's absolutely right: A proper warrior 1 requires external rotation in the hips, which helps to open up and decongest the joints, and solid legs and an engaged core help support and stretch the spine.