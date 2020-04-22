There is no space requirement or prior experience needed to begin a gardening practice. Starting can be as simple as planting seeds in a small pot on your fire escape or windowsill. You can begin small like I did and work your way up to a larger plot of land, if you choose. All you need are seeds, potting soil, an all-natural fertilizer, and a planter pot. Despite social distancing, a lot of gardening centers and nurseries are still open in many places. If they are not open in your area or if you'd rather not leave home, everything you need to get started can be delivered.

Today I have five raised beds in my backyard and my family garden has grown to include kale, lettuce, cabbage, spinach, cauliflower, beets, cucumbers, and many more. My wife and I are also creating additional space in our yard to include a new bee colony for organic honey production. Gardening has served as a great way to connect with my wife and kids and take advantage of the mandated stay-at-home order that is currently in place. It's exciting to go out in the garden in the morning with my family and see how our seeds have sprouted and what new growth awaits.

We may not be in control of what is happening around us or to us, but we can control how we allow it to affect our mental health. For me, I've found solace in gardening, but it's really about finding the thing that brings you peace among the chaos.