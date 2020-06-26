Researchers at the lab surveyed over 5,800 people in April and May. Of those polled, 44% have been on a video date, and 52% of those people say they are likely to continue going on video dates even when they’re able to meet up safely in real life.

“At the beginning of the pandemic the Hinge Labs team spoke to users and found that most people had not tried video dating. Flash forward a few months, and now more than a third of Hinge users have gone on a virtual date in the last week alone,” Logan Ury, a dating coach and director of relationship science at Hinge Labs, tells mbg. “And they’re enjoying these calls so much that a third of them last for over an hour.”

Among those who have not been going on video dates, 58% of them say it’s because they think it’ll be awkward. But to the contrary, 67% of those who’ve been on video dates said it felt more natural than expected, and 80% said their video dates weren’t awkward whatsoever. Another 63% said they’ve felt a growing connection with someone just from video dates.