For this new report, which was published in the Journal of Hypertension today, researchers analyzed data from previous studies to compare the impact of plant-based diets on blood pressure.

"We reviewed 41 studies involving 8,416 participants, in which the effects of seven different plant-based diets (including DASH, Mediterranean, Vegetarian, Vegan, Nordic, high fibre and high fruit and vegetables) on blood pressure were studied in controlled clinical trials," explains Joshua Gibbs, the paper's lead author, "A systematic review and meta-analysis of these studies showed that most of these diets lowered blood pressure."

Of all the diets evaluated by the studies, Gibbs says that the DASH diet had the largest impact on blood pressure—which makes sense, considering the name stands for "Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension" and it focuses on foods that may help lower blood pressure. Another notable mention is the ever-popular Mediterranean diet, which isn't explicitly plant-based, but does limit red meats and encourages more nutrient-rich fruits, vegetables, and grains.