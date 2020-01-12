mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food

A Plant-Based Grocery List Of Vegan Essentials

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
eusable bags with fresh healthy vegetables and fruit on wooden table in the kitchen.

Image by Martí Sans / Stocksy

January 12, 2020 — 0:05 AM

There's something inspiring and exciting about wandering the aisles of your favorite grocery store, with recipes and food prep fantasies running through your head.

Unless, of course, you find yourself shopping and have no idea where to start.

If you're new to veganism, or perhaps you're simply in a cooking rut, this could be all too familiar. So we put together a master list of pantry essentials to help you nail your grocery shopping, plus, enough meal inspo for a week of plant-based eating.

All the vegetables
  • Leafy greens (spinach, kale, lettuce, etc.)
  • Cucumber
  • Broccoli
  • Cauliflower
  • Bell peppers
  • Brussels sprouts
  • Mushrooms (technically a fungus, but here we are)
  • Artichokes or artichoke hearts
  • Squash (butternut, spaghetti, summer, etc.)
  • Onion
  • Garlic
  • Green peas (frozen are great to have on hand)
  • Snow peas
  • Sweet potato
  • Fresh herbs
All the fruits
Protein
  • Tofu
  • Tempeh
  • Lentils
  • Beans (any: black, pinto, cannellini, etc.)
  • Chickpeas
  • Seitan
  • Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, pepitas, etc.)
Grains
Snacks
  • Hummus
  • Dark chocolate
  • Quinoa or bean tortilla chips
  • Popcorn (Make it on the stove and add your own seasoning!)
  • Pita chips
  • Edamame
  • Trail mix
  • Rice cakes
  • Nondairy yogurt
  • Vegan cheese
  • Salsa
Miscellaneous
Drinks
  • Nondairy milk of choice (oat, cashew, soy, etc.)
  • Kombucha
  • Coconut water
  • Herbal tea
  • Coffee
  • Vegan alcohol

There are a ton of great options on the market today that are plant-based and healthy—just be sure to check the label. "Vegan" doesn't always equal "healthy," and ultra-processed foods should still be eaten sparingly.

Before you head to the store, think about what you'd like to eat. Having an idea of your upcoming meals will make sure you're not left with a fridge full of groceries but no idea what to cook. Check out Fridge to Table for recipe ideas based on particular ingredients!

In the meantime, these seven breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes will get you started on a week's worth of plant-based eating.

Breakfast
Lunch
Dinner

And of course, these groceries and recipes are just a jumping-off point if you need some inspiration. There are lots of brands offering great vegan products that didn't make this list, so get familiar with your store's health food section!

For more vegan inspiration, check out these 10 things you should know before diving in, as well as tips to keep you on track.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Recipes

These Salted Nut Butter Rice Crispy Treats Are Low-Sugar & Delicious

Jennifer Tyler Lee & Anisha Patel, M.D., MSPH
These Salted Nut Butter Rice Crispy Treats Are Low-Sugar & Delicious
Functional Food

Curtailing Caffeine? Here's A Tea For You Based On How You Take Your Coffee

Jamie Schneider
Curtailing Caffeine? Here's A Tea For You Based On How You Take Your Coffee
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

What Day Of The Week Should You Start A New Routine Or Habit?

Eliza Sullivan
What Day Of The Week Should You Start A New Routine Or Habit?
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin
How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/a-vegan-grocery-list-for-plant-based-essentials-that-will-last-you-a-week-or-more

Your article and new folder have been saved!