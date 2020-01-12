A Plant-Based Grocery List Of Vegan Essentials
There's something inspiring and exciting about wandering the aisles of your favorite grocery store, with recipes and food prep fantasies running through your head.
Unless, of course, you find yourself shopping and have no idea where to start.
If you're new to veganism, or perhaps you're simply in a cooking rut, this could be all too familiar. So we put together a master list of pantry essentials to help you nail your grocery shopping, plus, enough meal inspo for a week of plant-based eating.
- Leafy greens (spinach, kale, lettuce, etc.)
- Cucumber
- Broccoli
- Cauliflower
- Bell peppers
- Brussels sprouts
- Mushrooms (technically a fungus, but here we are)
- Artichokes or artichoke hearts
- Squash (butternut, spaghetti, summer, etc.)
- Onion
- Garlic
- Green peas (frozen are great to have on hand)
- Snow peas
- Sweet potato
- Fresh herbs
- Apples
- Bananas
- Blueberries
- Strawberries
- Oranges
- Grapefruit
- Watermelon
- Avocado
- Tomatoes
- Grapes
- Dates
- Pomegranate
- Tofu
- Tempeh
- Lentils
- Beans (any: black, pinto, cannellini, etc.)
- Chickpeas
- Seitan
- Nuts and seeds (almonds, walnuts, pepitas, etc.)
- Brown or wild rice
- Quinoa
- Pasta (whole grain or made from rice, chickpeas, etc.)
- Buckwheat
- Sprouted, whole-grain bread and wraps
- Oats (rolled or steel-cut)
- Polenta (cornmeal)
- Hummus
- Dark chocolate
- Quinoa or bean tortilla chips
- Popcorn (Make it on the stove and add your own seasoning!)
- Pita chips
- Edamame
- Trail mix
- Rice cakes
- Nondairy yogurt
- Vegan cheese
- Salsa
- Nut butter (almond, cashew, etc.)
- Dried coconut
- Chia seeds
- Spirulina
- Goji berries
- Cacao powder or nibs
- Hemp seeds
- Flaxseeds
- Nutritional yeast
- Oil of choice (olive, avocado, sesame, etc.)
- Balsamic vinegar
- Vegetable stock
- Dried herbs and spices of choice
- Hot sauce of choice
- Nondairy milk of choice (oat, cashew, soy, etc.)
- Kombucha
- Coconut water
- Herbal tea
- Coffee
- Vegan alcohol
There are a ton of great options on the market today that are plant-based and healthy—just be sure to check the label. "Vegan" doesn't always equal "healthy," and ultra-processed foods should still be eaten sparingly.
Before you head to the store, think about what you'd like to eat. Having an idea of your upcoming meals will make sure you're not left with a fridge full of groceries but no idea what to cook. Check out Fridge to Table for recipe ideas based on particular ingredients!
In the meantime, these seven breakfast, lunch, and dinner recipes will get you started on a week's worth of plant-based eating.
- Oatmeal with banana and nut butter
- Avocado toast on sprouted, vegan bread and fruit
- A superfood smoothie
- Tofu scramble
- Whole grain, vegan pancakes
- Sweet potato and vegetable hash
- Whole grain cereal and nondairy milk
- Spaghetti squash with red sauce and tofu crumbles
- Buddha bowl with quinoa, chickpeas, and vegetables
- Tempeh stir fry
- Thai curry with vegetables
- Lentils and rice with roasted vegetables
- Mediterranean bowl with falafel
- Vegan shepherd's pie
And of course, these groceries and recipes are just a jumping-off point if you need some inspiration. There are lots of brands offering great vegan products that didn't make this list, so get familiar with your store's health food section!
For more vegan inspiration, check out these 10 things you should know before diving in, as well as tips to keep you on track.
