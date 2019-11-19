Is Buckwheat Gluten-Free? And Other Grain Questions Answered

Going gluten-free can be a bit overwhelming at first. If you've been eating a certain way all your life, it can be quite a process to learn what foods are now unsafe for you and to change your eating habits.

The good news is that the FDA rules on gluten-free labeling on packaged foods are pretty clear, but like most things, there are exceptions. For example, foods that are naturally gluten-free may or may not have a gluten-free label on them (e.g., fruits and veggies), so it helps to know what foods are already naturally gluten-free.

Also if you're eating out, the whole question of examining packages goes out the window and you must rely on your own knowledge and the knowledge of the waitstaff and the kitchen.

Some things are clear: Don't eat wheat, bread, or pasta. But how about buckwheat? Couscous? Farro?

Below are some foods that may be a bit confusing regarding their gluten content.

Caveat: For those with an extreme sensitivity or celiac disease, the list below mainly talks about the grains themselves. It doesn't cover whether any specific brands or products may be exposed to cross-contamination.