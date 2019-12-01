This Vegan & Gluten-Free Pad See Ew Will Satisfy Your Takeout Craving
Ever have a Thai craving that's so strong, you want the spicy, tangy cuisine for almost every meal? With this recipe from Sarah Jansala and Renoo Jansala's Vegan Thai Kitchen, you'll have a Thai staple to whip up every time you're in the mood for some stir fry noodles. The best part? This pad see ew with tofu is also gluten-free, a healthy win for Thai food lovers everywhere.
Feel free to kick up the spice however much you like by adding some chili powder or red pepper flakes. No matter how creative you get, your final product will rival any takeout Thai, trust me.
Gluten-Free Pad See Ew With Tofu
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 6 tbsp (90 ml) gluten-free tamari
- 6 tbsp (83 g) brown sugar
- 1 1⁄2 tbsp (23 ml) apple cider vinegar
- 1⁄2 tsp salt
- 1⁄2 tsp ground black pepper
- 8 tbsp (120 ml) vegetable oil, divided
- 8 oz (228 g) firm tofu, cut into 1" (2.5-cm) squares
- 2 tsp (6 g) minced garlic
- 12 shiitake mushrooms, halved
- 1 cup (128 g) sliced carrot
- 20 oz (560 g) rice noodles, fresh or frozen
- 10 stalks Chinese broccoli, cut into 2" (5-cm) lengths
Method:
- To make the sauce, combine the tamari, brown sugar, apple cider vinegar, salt, and black pepper in a small bowl and stir until well combined and the sugar has dissolved.
- Heat 6 tablespoons (90 ml) of the oil in a pan over medium heat, add the tofu and fry on each side for 3 minutes, until all the sides are lightly browned, then remove from the pan and drain well.
- Add the remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of oil to the pan and place over medium heat. Add the garlic and fry until golden brown, 10 seconds, then add the mushrooms, carrot and rice noodles and stir for 2 minutes to make sure the noodles are not lumping together.
- Add the sauce, toss well and let it simmer for another 1 to 2 minutes or until the noodles caramelize a little. Add the Chinese broccoli and cook for 30 seconds (if using regular broccoli, cook for 1 minute).
Reprinted with permission from Vegan Thai Kitchen by Sarah Jansala and Renoo Jansala, Page Street Publishing Co. 2019.
