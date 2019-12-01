Ever have a Thai craving that's so strong, you want the spicy, tangy cuisine for almost every meal? With this recipe from Sarah Jansala and Renoo Jansala's Vegan Thai Kitchen, you'll have a Thai staple to whip up every time you're in the mood for some stir fry noodles. The best part? This pad see ew with tofu is also gluten-free, a healthy win for Thai food lovers everywhere.

Feel free to kick up the spice however much you like by adding some chili powder or red pepper flakes. No matter how creative you get, your final product will rival any takeout Thai, trust me.