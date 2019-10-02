This Pad Thai Salad Is A Lighter Version Of The Takeout Classic

Thai food lovers rejoice: There's a lighter, colorful version of a Thai takeout classic. This dish from executive chef Steven Mangleshot's Wagamama: Feed Your Soul offers that same aromatic flavor with a nutritious edge.

Rather than the traditional rice noodles, Mangleshot uses lettuce and pickled vegetables for a meal that's packed with fiber and protein. Plus, we know that pickled vegetables are a great way to get in your fermented foods and probiotics—both of which are great for gut health.

While this dish focuses on chicken as the main source of protein, smoked or marinated tofu would also work well as a vegan alternative. No matter what eating plan you follow, this salad will be sure to make it to the top of your favorites list.