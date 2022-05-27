Your gut is the foundation of your health. Everything from your digestion to your mood ties back to your gut in some way. ​​"We also know there is an important link between the health of the gut and our brain and hormones (aka the gut-brain axis or GBA)," says registered dietitian Maddie Pasquariello, M.S., R.D. "The GBA includes all of the connections between our central nervous system and our enteric nervous system—and these connections play a vital role in metabolism, immunity, and hormonal health."