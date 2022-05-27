That said, while certain foods may be generally categorized as “gut healthy foods,” you also have to consider any potential food intolerances that may be unique to you. Such intolerances can contribute to a "loose" or permeable gut wall—a phenomenon also referred to as "intestinal permeability" or "leaky gut" by many functional health experts.

“When the permeability of the gut lining has been altered, this allows toxins, bacteria, and foreign substances like undigested food particles to enter the bloodstream along with the nutrients," family medicine physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D. previously told mbg. This may also ladder up to digestive issues, hormone imbalances, autoimmune issues, food allergies, and joint pain.

And while your diet is important, it’s not the only thing that can promote imbalance. “There are so many factors—both societal and structural, environmental, and behavioral, that can impact gut health,” says Pasquariello, adding that she likes to refer to the “social determinants of health model” to get a more holistic view. Proximity to and access to nutritious foods, education level, food quality/agriculture in the region you live, pollution, and water quality can all contribute to gut issues, she says.

On an individual level, some other things that can negatively affect your gut include: