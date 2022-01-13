If you’re looking to optimize whole-body health, one of the first places you should examine is your gut. You could start by asking yourself: How’s my digestion? Do I feel bloated? Is what I’m consuming nourishing my gut microbiome?

If your answer to that last question is a resounding "no" or a less certain "maybe," don’t stress! We rounded up an expert-approved (and seriously comprehensive) list of gut-friendly foods and supplements to kickstart your journey.* Screenshot or bookmark this list to make your life easier next time you head to the supermarket.