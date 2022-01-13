Your Definitive Gut-Friendly Foods Grocery Shopping List
If you’re looking to optimize whole-body health, one of the first places you should examine is your gut. You could start by asking yourself: How’s my digestion? Do I feel bloated? Is what I’m consuming nourishing my gut microbiome?
If your answer to that last question is a resounding "no" or a less certain "maybe," don’t stress! We rounded up an expert-approved (and seriously comprehensive) list of gut-friendly foods and supplements to kickstart your journey.* Screenshot or bookmark this list to make your life easier next time you head to the supermarket.
Non-starchy vegetables
According to registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN, non-starchy vegetables are high in nutrients and gut-healthy fiber which helps support digestion.* "The bioactive compound in cruciferous vegetables, sulforaphane (a well-studied compound in broccoli), has been found to lower inflammatory markers, support liver functioning, improve natural detoxification processes, and improve digestion," she says.
When possible registered dietitian and mbg Collective member Jess Cording, M.S.,R.D., CDN, recommends filling half your plate with non-starchy vegetables.
- Artichoke
- Asparagus
- Broccoli
- Broccoli sprouts
- Brussels sprouts
- Cabbage
- Cauliflower
- Celery
- Cucumber
- Mushrooms
- Radish
- Zucchini
Herbs & spices
Certain herbs and spices provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties support a healthy gut and promote abdominal comfort.*
- Dandelion tea
- DGL licorice root tea
- Ginger
- Marshmallow root tea
- Peppermint
- Turmeric
Probiotic foods
"One of the easiest ways to [get natural probiotics] is to increase the number of probiotic-rich foods in your diet," family medicine physician Sophia Tolliver, M.D., MPH, once told mbg.
And in case you need a refresher: Probiotics are live bacteria or yeast that live in your body, and naturally occur in some foods. Consuming them is a good way to maintain a healthy balance of good bacteria in the gut.* When purchasing foods rich in probiotics, Cording says to look for "minimally processed versions without added sweeteners or preservatives."
- Almond yogurt
- Coconut kefir
- Coconut yogurt
- Sauerkraut
- Kimchi
- Kvass
- Water kefir
Healthy fats & protein
While omega-3s are often touted for their brain and heart health benefits, they also play a role in gut health.* Research shows that the anti-inflammatory properties in EPA and DHA fats can alter the gut microbiome for the better by producing more short-chain fatty acids (similar to the role prebiotics play in the gut).* Bonus: Cording says dietary fats and protein also promote satiety, which helps maintain healthy blood sugar balance.*
Plant sources:
- Avocados
- Avocado oil
- Coconut meat
- Coconut oil
- Grass-fed ghee
- Macadamia nut oil
- Olives
- Olive oil
- Almonds
- Chia seeds
- Flaxseeds
- Macadamia nuts
- Walnuts
Meat and fish sources:
- Anchovies
- Grass-fed beef
- Mackerel
- Organic bone broth
- Pasture-raised eggs
- Wild-caught salmon
- Organic chicken (not a major source of healthy fats but an option for protein)
Starchy vegetables
Starchy vegetables are rich in gut-healthy fiber, along with other nutrients like calcium, iron, and B vitamins, Davar says. "In moderation, they are a necessary part of a healthy balanced diet," she adds.
- Beets
- Carrots
- Parsnips
- Pumpkin
- Squash
- Sweet potatoes
- Turnips
- Yams
Gut-optimizing supplements:
We could all use a little extra support to maintain optimal gut health, which is where supplementation can come in handy.*
- Probiotic
- Grass-fed collagen
- L-Glutamine
- Marshmallow root
- Greens powder with a blend of prebiotics, probiotics, and digestive enzymes