This One Health-Supporting Food Is Likely Lacking In Your Diet—Here's What To Do

For a little refresher: Probiotics are live microorganisms that can have health benefits* when you eat them or apply them to your body, according to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH).

Probiotics are mostly bacteria, but they can also be from yeast, says Keri Gans, M.S., R.D., author of The Small Change Diet.

They’re naturally occurring in certain foods, particularly fermented options. That's because, "probiotics are created during the fermenting process,” explains registered dietitian and mbg Collective member Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D..