Key Benefits Of Omega-3s You Should Know About (Other Than Heart Health)*

That's the concern, but in fact, mbg's director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, says there's reason to calm your fears. She explains, "The old wives' tale that many health care practitioners are guilty of propagating to this every day is that fish oil thins your blood. The fact is, a quick look at the body of epidemiologic and clinical trial research22 over the past 30 years demonstrates, from multiple systematic reviews and meta-analyses, that there is, in fact, no increased risk for bleeding when people consume a total daily amount of EPA + DHA as low as 500 milligrams and as high as 10 grams (10,000 milligrams!)."