Key Benefits Of Omega-3s You Should Know About (Other Than Heart Health)*

Since the “low-fat” diet craze thankfully took a backseat a few years ago (thanks for that, keto), the healthy fats in our diets have finally started to get more of the attention and appreciation they deserve. And when it comes to healthy fats, perhaps none are better known—or better understood—than omega-3s.

You might associate omega-3s with a big chunk of salmon or another fatty fish (they are, after all, the reason that dietitians, the American Heart Association, and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend eating fish at least twice per week as a baseline starting point). But whether you can't get enough of your go-to spicy salmon roll, have a hard time incorporating seafood into your diet, or follow a vegan or vegetarian diet that doesn't include fish at all, omega-3s—and their many benefits—should definitely be on your radar.

Though omega-3s are often touted for supporting heart health, the reality is your brain, eyes, joints, and so much more depend on an ample supply of these important fats.* Here’s what you need to know about the different sources of omega-3s, the variety of health benefits they offer, and how you can make sure you're getting your fill on the regular.*