Dealing With Arthritis? This Nutrient Helps Reduce Swelling & Joint Pain

Whether you're running a marathon or walking up the stairs, your joints work hard to help you move. The only problem? Joints tend to become stiffer over time, making them less flexible as we age. It also doesn't help that today's desk culture limits our daily movement, which is crucial for happy joints.

What’s more, approximately 53 million Americans1 over 18 (that’s 23% of the U.S. adult population) have arthritis and other rheumatic conditions, per Arthritis & Rheumatology.