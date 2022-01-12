It can be difficult to get enough of the other unique, science-backed omega-3s (EPA and DHA) when eating mostly plants. "The body can make some EPA and DHA from ALA, but it's not an efficient process," Cording reminds us. "So even though consuming only plant sources can help you meet your needs, it can be challenging to meet your needs without a supplement if you're on a plant-based diet or you don't regularly consume fish for whatever reason." (And by regular fish consumption, we mean at least two times a week.)