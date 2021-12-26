FYI: You Probably Need More Omega-3s Per Day Than You're Getting

However, the National Academies' Food and Nutrition Board hasn't created official recommendations for the famed omega-3s EPA and DHA—or a recommendation for the total omega-3s we should consume per day.

This is something experts would like to see change. "While EPA and DHA can be synthesized in the body from dietary sources of ALA, the conversion rate is very low," explains dietitian Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.

How low? Only about 1 to 21% of ALA gets converted to EPA and DHA, with considerable variability between women versus men and as we age. "It would be beneficial to see recommendations for EPA and DHA as well as for ALA as it could encourage a greater diversity of omega-3 rich foods in the standard patterns of eating," concludes Feller.

That said, while no daily nutritional requirements exist (yet), the science has led several other organizations to issue recommendations that certainly inform what our daily EPA and DHA goals should be.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans suggest that people consume 8 ounces (about two servings) of fish per week. They suggest that this intake is enough to provide what equates to about 250 to 500 milligrams of combined EPA and DHA per day—enough to provide some foundational heart health benefits.* The European Food Safety Authority, also promotes between 250 and 500 milligrams per day of these marine omega-3s EPA and DHA.

Unfortunately, research also shows that few people (less than 10% of Americans) actually meet this simple, baseline benchmark of 500 mg of EPA and DHA, the rough two-fish intake equivalent.

The American Heart Association also recommends the general population aim for at least two serving of fish (the fatty, oily variety like anchovies, sardines, salmon, mackerel, etc.) each week, but they also aim to further up your omega-3 game by asserting that 1,000 milligrams (aka 1 gram) or more of EPA plus DHA daily confers greater cardioprotective benefits.*

Board-certified neurologist David Perlmutter, M.D., similarly suggests achieving this loftier level, 800 to 1,200 milligrams of DHA, specifically, per day.

As Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, mbg's director of scientific affairs, concludes: "Whether 500 milligrams, 1 gram, or 1.5 grams of daily EPA and DHA, the science-backed consensus of these organizations and healthcare practitioners makes one fact abundantly clear: We have a national omega-3 gap that needs to be addressed asap."