When most people think about omega-3s, they automatically think of EPA and DHA, which are found in fish, like anchovies, salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring, and sardines, and other seafood. "However, fish are not the primary producers of EPA and DHA. Like us, fish must get them from their food," explains Dana Ellis Hunnes, Ph.D., MPH, R.D., senior dietitian at RR-UCLA Medical Center and author of Recipe for Survival: What You Can Do To Live a Healthier and More Environmentally Friendly Life. "The primary producers are actually algae, which produce plant-based omega-3 DHA; some make EPA as well." The algae are then eaten by plankton and small fish, which are then eaten by bigger fish, and so the amount of omega-3s accumulates as you go up the food chain.

Why do these omega-3s matter? mbg's director of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, shares these insights: "In addition to conferring fluidity to our cellular membranes—which has major implications for everything from normal cellular signaling and combating oxidative stress, to gene expression—these marine omega-3s deliver an array of meaningful health benefits."*

And other dietitians agree. "EPA has anti-inflammatory properties and supports cardiovascular health, specifically healthy triglyceride levels and blood pressure,"* says nutritionist Keri Gans, R.D., author of The Small Change Diet. Research also suggests that EPA is the omega-3 for supporting a balanced mood, although both are certainly at play, and DHA is known to be highly concentrated in the brain (when it's consumed!).*

"DHA also has anti-inflammatory properties and is associated with heart health but is also known to aid in brain development during pregnancy and early childhood," Gans adds. It's a must-have for eye development and function, too, and you'll find it especially concentrated in the retina.*

The U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans and the American Heart Association (AHA) recommend healthy adults consume at least two servings of fish a week, which nets out to roughly 250 to 500 milligrams of EPA and DHA per day. However, most of us don't get that much—and, according to Harris, it probably wouldn't be enough even if we did. "Typical intakes of EPA and DHA in the U.S. (a low fish-eating country) are about 100 to 150 milligrams per day on average," he says.

And honestly, Harris is being generous because nationally representative data indicates the average EPA plus DHA intake of Americans is only 86 milligrams per day.

"In a country like Japan or Korea, where fish is eaten nearly every day, intakes are between 750 and 1,000 milligrams [and up] per day. The latter is way better than the former in terms of health,"* shares Harris. And the AHA agrees with him. As Ferira explains, "Hundreds of research studies, including epidemiological and interventional clinical trials, led the cardiology experts of the AHA to recommend 1,000 milligrams (i.e., 1 gram) and higher of EPA plus DHA daily for incremental cardioprotective health support. It's a dose-response relationship. More is more in this case."*

She goes on to clarify that two servings of fish is your baseline. "The two servings of fish a week (500 mg of EPA + DHA daily) recommendation is like the starting point or minimum for the general population, but in reality, it's the higher levels like 1 gram and up of these marine omega-3s that deliver significant heart health and other whole-body benefits over life."*

Since we can technically produce EPA and DHA from ALA—more on that shortly—there's no official daily requirement issued from the national organizations for these two omegas; though many health experts think there should be. This marine omega-3 pair are certainly "conditionally essential."

Ferira concludes, "Whether 'essential' or 'conditionally essential,' those are just semantics created by humans. The bottom line is you cannot rely on ALA conversion for clinically useful levels of EPA and DHA on the daily. So yes, these marine omega-3s have all the makings of an essential nutrient. I'm not anti-ALA. I'm pro ALA, EPA, and DHA!"