Always Reach For Chia Seeds Over Flax? You Might Be Missing Out On This Mineral

Kim Rose, RDN, certified diabetes care and education specialist, describes flax seeds as a tiny, brown, tear-dropped seed with a slew of benefits including vitamin E, omega 3 fatty acids, and fiber. “For starters, vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin important for eye health, immune support, and may even play a role in preventing heart disease.” She also adds that flax seed contains alpha-linoleic acid (ALA), which is a form of omega-3 fatty acids that may improve memory, retention, and learning. Its fiber content helps us stay fuller for longer while keeping our bowels regular.

Katie Cavuto, R.D., adds that consuming ground flax has been linked to a reduction of LDL cholesterol levels (the bad kind) and improvement in HDL levels (the good kind). Flax is also rich in the polyphenol lignans, which may protect heart health and likelihood of some cancers.