Always Reach For Chia Seeds Over Flax? You Might Be Missing Out On This Mineral

It's no secret seeds are healthy—like, really, really healthy. We use them as salad toppers for extra crunch, blend them into smoothies for more protein, and sprinkle them atop yogurt parfaits for bonus healthy fats. While virtually every seed packs some serious nutritional punch, they're not all created equal. Take flaxseeds and chia seeds, for example. These two powerhouse seeds are often considered interchangeable; however, they do possess unique qualities that are worth highlighting. If you've ever wondered how flaxseeds and chia seeds differ, experts are here to offer some insight.