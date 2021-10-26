 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
This Savory Granola Recipe Turns The Healthy Breakfast Staple On Its Head 

This Savory Granola Recipe Turns The Healthy Breakfast Staple On Its Head 

Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer By Eliza Sullivan
Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Stop What You're Doing & Make This Savory, Healthy Granola ASAP

Image by Daxiao Productions / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
October 26, 2021 — 17:15 PM

I have a hunch that when you think of granola, you're picturing something sweet: berries, honey, warming spices, etc. But have you ever paused to think "could this be savory?" Just like the dietitian-approved savory yogurt bowls that blew my mind last spring, this recipe for savory granola from Grist by farmer and chef Abra Berens totally turned my perception of this morning meal staple on its head.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Access cutting edge nutrition information from top experts.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

"For brunch, I found myself growing very tired of yogurt and granola, so I started topping all sorts of dishes with granola," she writes in the new book, "This recipe doubles easily and stores well. It can also be made with any spice mixture and lots of other seeds (like flax, chia, sesame)." It also calls for your choice of nuts so you can add your favorites to the mix.

An easily adaptable and nutrient-packed twist on this classic? Yeah, that's definitely something worth trying out. Try serving it with unsweetened yogurt and chopped veggies for a total inversion of the standard granola bowl. Or toss it on a salad or stew for some extra crunch.

Advertisement

Savory Granola

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • ½ tsp ground coriander seed
  • ½ tsp ground fennel seed
  • ½ tsp nigella seed (optional)
  • 1 cup rolled oats
  • 1 tsp honey
  • ½ tsp Za’atar (optional)
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 5 sprigs thyme, leaves picked (optional)
  • Up to 1 cup any additional seeds or nuts you want to add

Method

  1. In a medium frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the paprika and the coriander, fennel, and nigella seeds (if using) and fry in the oil to bloom, about 30 seconds.
  2. Add the oats, toss in the spiced oil, and sauté, stirring occasionally, over medium heat until toasty and fragrant, about 3 minutes.
  3. Add the honey, za’atar, salt, and thyme leaves (if using) and toss to coat. Cook for another 2 minutes.
  4. Remove from the heat, add any additional seeds or nuts, toss to combine, and let cool.
  5. Once cool, store in an airtight container at room temperature but out of direct sunlight (which will warm the jar and soften the oats) for up to 2 weeks.
  6. This can also be made in a 350°F oven by tossing all the ingredients together and baking until the oats are golden brown, about 10 minutes.

Reprinted from Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds, and Legumes by Abra Berens with permission from Chronicle Books, 2021. Photographs © EE Berger.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan Food Writer
Eliza Sullivan is an SEO Editor at mindbodygreen, where she writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

This Underappreciated Grain Can Help You Maintain Healthy Iron Levels

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
This Underappreciated Grain Can Help You Maintain Healthy Iron Levels
Recipes

This Quick Trick Makes Prepping Hard-To-Cut Squash Way Easier

Eliza Sullivan
This Quick Trick Makes Prepping Hard-To-Cut Squash Way Easier
Love

What People Get Wrong About Having A Fear Of Commitment, From A Psychologist

Carla Marie Manly, Ph.D.
What People Get Wrong About Having A Fear Of Commitment, From A Psychologist
Beauty

Hair Static Season Is Upon Us: Keep Strands Smooth With These 9 Quick Fixes

Jamie Schneider
Hair Static Season Is Upon Us: Keep Strands Smooth With These 9 Quick Fixes
Integrative Health

I'm A Stanford-Trained MD: This Is What I Eat In A Day For Blood Sugar Balance

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Stanford-Trained MD: This Is What I Eat In A Day For Blood Sugar Balance
Integrative Health

The Surprising Personality Type That Most Morning People Share

Eliza Sullivan
The Surprising Personality Type That Most Morning People Share
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Love

Why You Might Feel Triggered By The Seemingly Small Things Your Partner Does

Jordan Dann, MFA, LP, CIRT
Why You Might Feel Triggered By The Seemingly Small Things Your Partner Does
Integrative Health

The Link Between Gut Health & Blood Sugar Spikes + An MD's Routine For Both

Jamie Schneider
The Link Between Gut Health & Blood Sugar Spikes + An MD's Routine For Both
Integrative Health

I'm An Herbalist: Here's What People Get Wrong About My Field

Rachelle Robinett, RH
I'm An Herbalist: Here's What People Get Wrong About My Field
Home

Houseplant Experts Have Spoken: These Are The Plants Even They Avoid

Emma Loewe
Houseplant Experts Have Spoken: These Are The Plants Even They Avoid
Integrative Health

The Sleep Stage That Suffers As You Age—And How To Get It Back On Track

Sarah Regan
The Sleep Stage That Suffers As You Age—And How To Get It Back On Track
Mental Health

What It Means If You Love (Or Hate) Scary Movies, According To A Psychologist

Chloe Carmichael, Ph.D.
What It Means If You Love (Or Hate) Scary Movies, According To A Psychologist
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/savory-granola-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!