Stop What You're Doing & Make This Savory, Healthy Granola ASAP

This Savory Granola Recipe Turns The Healthy Breakfast Staple On Its Head
I have a hunch that when you think of granola, you're picturing something sweet: berries, honey, warming spices, etc. But have you ever paused to think "could this be savory?" Just like the dietitian-approved savory yogurt bowls that blew my mind last spring, this recipe for savory granola from Grist by farmer and chef Abra Berens totally turned my perception of this morning meal staple on its head.
"For brunch, I found myself growing very tired of yogurt and granola, so I started topping all sorts of dishes with granola," she writes in the new book, "This recipe doubles easily and stores well. It can also be made with any spice mixture and lots of other seeds (like flax, chia, sesame)." It also calls for your choice of nuts so you can add your favorites to the mix.
An easily adaptable and nutrient-packed twist on this classic? Yeah, that's definitely something worth trying out. Try serving it with unsweetened yogurt and chopped veggies for a total inversion of the standard granola bowl. Or toss it on a salad or stew for some extra crunch.
Savory Granola
Ingredients
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 tsp smoked paprika
- ½ tsp ground coriander seed
- ½ tsp ground fennel seed
- ½ tsp nigella seed (optional)
- 1 cup rolled oats
- 1 tsp honey
- ½ tsp Za’atar (optional)
- ¼ tsp salt
- 5 sprigs thyme, leaves picked (optional)
- Up to 1 cup any additional seeds or nuts you want to add
Method
- In a medium frying pan, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the paprika and the coriander, fennel, and nigella seeds (if using) and fry in the oil to bloom, about 30 seconds.
- Add the oats, toss in the spiced oil, and sauté, stirring occasionally, over medium heat until toasty and fragrant, about 3 minutes.
- Add the honey, za’atar, salt, and thyme leaves (if using) and toss to coat. Cook for another 2 minutes.
- Remove from the heat, add any additional seeds or nuts, toss to combine, and let cool.
- Once cool, store in an airtight container at room temperature but out of direct sunlight (which will warm the jar and soften the oats) for up to 2 weeks.
- This can also be made in a 350°F oven by tossing all the ingredients together and baking until the oats are golden brown, about 10 minutes.
Reprinted from Grist: A Practical Guide to Cooking Grains, Beans, Seeds, and Legumes by Abra Berens with permission from Chronicle Books, 2021. Photographs © EE Berger.