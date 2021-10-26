Stop What You're Doing & Make This Savory, Healthy Granola ASAP

"For brunch, I found myself growing very tired of yogurt and granola, so I started topping all sorts of dishes with granola," she writes in the new book, "This recipe doubles easily and stores well. It can also be made with any spice mixture and lots of other seeds (like flax, chia, sesame)." It also calls for your choice of nuts so you can add your favorites to the mix.

An easily adaptable and nutrient-packed twist on this classic? Yeah, that's definitely something worth trying out. Try serving it with unsweetened yogurt and chopped veggies for a total inversion of the standard granola bowl. Or toss it on a salad or stew for some extra crunch.